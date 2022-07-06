NASHVILLE–It’s been a busy start to the summer season so far for the Nashville chapter of the American Red Cross. Three large apartment fires in less than a week took a lot of money, manpower and resources.

Our News 2 Gives Back team headed to west Nashville to say thanks to the red cross disaster team for all their hard work. Mary Mays talked to the Regional Director of Communications Sherri McKinney about the response and how you can help both the residents impacted and the Red Cross.

To learn more about Nashville’s American Red Cross division, visit their website here. You can watch the full interview with Mary and Sherri on the News 2 Facebook page here.

