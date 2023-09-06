NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of animal lovers from across the world visit the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere every year.

Did you know the Nashville Zoo has a fully staffed medical team? Trained professional first responders are on the grounds to immediately respond to visitors.

Our News 2 Gives Back team dropped off lunch today in South Nashville where Marcus Bagwell spoke with Security and Safety Manager, Tim Timberlake, and EMT Lead, Kyle Reynolds about their training and how they prepare for the unexpected at the Nashville Zoo.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Nashville Subaru in partnership with the Nashville Predators.