NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, News 2 Gives Back visited the Nashville Rescue Mission to drop off donations of turkeys for the holidays. Behind the scenes, a lot of work, food, and volunteers are needed to provide a special meal for Thanksgiving.

While at the Lafayette Street facility, Marcus Bagwell spoke with Vice President of Ministries Joy Flores on the ways you can help those in need this holiday season.

Countless neighbors in the community are experiencing hunger, homelessness, and hurt. Your support makes all the difference. Every $2.85 provides a meal and a seat at the table for families and individuals in need.

