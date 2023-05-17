NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt Medical Center is used to seeing large-scale, critical emergencies. The morning of March 27 the Emergency Room team at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt worked to save young victims of the mass shooting at the Covenant School in Green Hills.

Physicians spoke with Marcus Bagwell about caring for patients in a mass shooting and reflected on the events of March 27.

For their efforts, the News 2 Gives Back team took lunch to the doctors and nurses who were on duty that day.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Nashville Subaru in partnership with the Nashville Predators.