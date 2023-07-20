MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — It takes a lot of behind-the-scenes teamwork to pull off a big community event.

Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec worked tirelessly to host the 20th-anniversary remembrance ceremony for two fallen Wilson County officers. At the last minute, the city crew worked hard to move the event indoors due to rain.

The News 2 Gives Back team went to Mt. Juliet to thank the men and women who worked around the clock to make sure the show would continue. News 2 dropped off lunch to director Rocky Lee and his employees and had a chance to speak to Lee about how the staff was able to make the event come together.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Nashville Subaru in partnership with the Nashville Predators.