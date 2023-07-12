MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Fire and EMS teamed up to launch a new emergency management services unit earlier this year. The partnership will help improve lifesaving response across the fast-growing city.

The News 2 Gives Back team checked out the new fire station in the Green Hill area and dropped off lunch. And Marcus Bagwell got a chance to speak with Chief Joey Edwards and EMS Chief Eric Newman on the commitment to better serve the citizens.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Nashville Subaru in partnership with the Nashville Predators.