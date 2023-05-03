NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They answered the call no school bus driver ever wants to get. News 2 Gives Back is honoring the Metro school bus drivers who responded to The Covenant School shooting.

On the morning of March 27, the Metro Transportation Department responded to The Covenant School to take students away from the shooting scene. Bus after bus took kids to a safe, calm place where they could be reunited with their parents.

To say thank you for their heroic actions, News 2 took lunch to the bus garage in South Nashville where Marcus Bagwell spoke with a few of the drivers who were on the scene that day.

