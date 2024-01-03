LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne Fire and Rescue answered the call that no first responder ever wants to hear. In October 2023, the City of La Vergne Fire Department was the first on the scene of two officers shot.

The La Vergne Police Chief credits the response and immediate lifesaving care for saving two of his officers seriously injured in the line of duty after a Nashville man opened fire on them.

To say thank you for their critical care, our News 2 Gives Back team took lunch to Fire Station 43 where Marcus Bagwell had a chance to speak with Chief Ronny Beasley.

