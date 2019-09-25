Hyundai of Cool Springs Hero: K-9 Rowdy, Corporal Stacey Bostwick

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meet Rowdy, and his handler Corporal Stacey Bostwick. They’re with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and stand ready with just a phone call’s notice.

Rowdy, a bloodhound, has an extraordinary sense of smell and is physically built to track.

“Rowdy tracks not only criminals, he finds lost kids, elderly dementia people, anybody that we’re looking for or is missing. He’s already found 19 wanted or missing people,” said Corporal Bostwick.

The K-9s biggest track of his career came last October. He, his handler and Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew were critical in the week-long search involving federal, state and local law enforcement hunting down TBI 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, Kirby Wallace.

Residents living in the search areas in Montgomery and Stewart counties lived in fear.

“Kirby Wallace had killed people, had tried to burn people, had a loaded gun on him,” explained Sheriff Belew. “What did he have to lose? Absolutely nothing.”

Corporal Bostwick added, “The whole community was in shambles like anybody would be when you have a murderer running loose.”

The key to Wallace’s capture? Rowdy.

“Rowdy absolutely gave us some integral information as a direction to travel the way the suspect was going,” explained Sheriff Belew.

Corporal Bostwick said, “Me and the sheriff decided we take it upon ourselves to go in that direction and set up beyond it in some open fields.”

The sheriff ultimately spotted Wallace and Corporal Bostwick cuffed him.

“I tell you, the moment that we found him, when we come back out to the road, the community just come out of the woodwork. It was awesome,” Bostwick recalled.

“Rowdy is my newest hero,” said Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd.

Sheriff Byrd recently called Sheriff Belew in the middle of the night for help to track down a man who now faces charges from aggravated burglary to aggravated assault on an officer.

“This guy had made the statement that he wouldn’t be taken alive,” explained Sheriff Byrd.

With Rowdy’s help, the suspect was quickly captured.

“Within 10 minutes we had the guy,” Bostwick said. “I was proud it was that quick.”

Sheriff Byrd added, “Rowdy did in 10 minutes what two dozen officers working all night probably couldn’t have done. The dog is indispensable. We, we couldn’t have done it without Rowdy.”

Rowdy gets rewarded for his actions with food, but his handler said he’s

all about the love.

“Rowdy’s right here – he’s on the front of our tool belt. He’s accessible. Stacey is ready and willing to go at a moment’s notice, so we are so thankful for Rowdy and Corporal Stacey Bostwick and the job that they do,” said Sheriff Belew.

Rowdy and Corporal Stacey Bostwick were honored during a ceremony at Hyundai of Cool Springs on Wednesday. They received a plaque for their commitment to serve and protect citizens of Henry County and Middle Tennessee. The ceremony was part of News 2’s monthly recognition called Hyundai of Cool Springs Heroes.

Once a month News 2, along with Hyundai of Cool Springs, will highlight a public servant who goes above and beyond the call of duty.

