MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 Gives Back is honoring the bravery of the Mt. Juliet police department and canine team. On Saturday, officers got the call to try to stop an erratic driver behind the wheel of a stolen ambulance from Nashville.

The department’s quick response allowed for a safe arrest and no serious injuries on a very busy highway.

To say thank you for their lifesaving action our team dropped off lunch at headquarters where Marcus Bagwell got a chance to speak with Captain Tyler Chandler and Officer Jordan Brown about the response. Plus, there was a special appearance from Citron!

