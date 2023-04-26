NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week’s News 2 Gives Back is honoring first responders, teachers, and staff at The Covenant School for their quick actions during last month’s tragic shooting.

News 2 team members visited with Metro Nashville police, fire, dispatch, and the Covenant School’s temporary site.

The station dropped off lunch for the first responders and school staff to say thank you for the work they’ve done in the response to the shooting and the weeks since as the community works to heal.