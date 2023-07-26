NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Major Wesley Inso of Fort Campbell is at the nonprofit Hope & Healing at Hillenglade in Nashville. He’s part of the soldier recovery unit at the post participating in quarterly sessions of equine-assisted therapy to help with conditions ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder to anxiety and depression.

“I was amazed the things that I learned. First is communication. I never thought that many of the things that we learn can translate to human relations. It also helped me relax. It’s very relaxing working with horses,” said Major Wesley Inso. “It definitely helped the issues I am having, anxiety and depression.”

Jennifer O’Neill, Hope & Healing at Hillenglade Founder: “I think I came out of my mom’s womb loving horses and showed them, bred them for 40 years.”

Hope & Healing at Hillenglade was founded in 2010 by famed model, actress, and author Jennifer O’Neill. “I think I came out of my mom’s womb loving horses and showed them, bred them for 40 years.”

O’Neill has starred in movies with legends like John Wayne, has graced the cover of fashion magazines, and has been a face of Cover Girl cosmetics in her career spanning more than 30 years.

The 75-year-old’s shift from Hollywood to Hillenglade came to her because of her love for someone special. “What came to mind was my dad who was an absolute hero in World War II, flew a B17, [he was] shot down on his second to last mission and was in a prison camp.”

She saw the need to help soldiers heal so developed the equine-assisted therapy curriculum which she, staff, and volunteers now offer for free.

“We’ve served over 4,000 first responders and military, and their families,” said O’Neill. “There’s a huge trickledown effect of PTSD or being stressed from war. The whole family goes through the experience.”

Major Inso’s wife, Grace, is excited to see how horses have helped her husband. “He is happier. He sings more and he smiles more.”

📧 Get more content & exclusive deals from Local on 2 | Become a Local on 2 Insider →

Laura Williams is a therapist and the Supervisor for the Soldier Recovery Unit. She said she has seen a change in soldiers like Major Inso. “It just really helps bring the anxiety down when you start building the trust with the animal.”

O’Neill is able to offer the program for free because Hillenglade is also an event space, hosting things like corporate retreats to weddings. There’s even a recording studio, another revenue source.

Major Inso is grateful for the help he’s gotten from the free equine-assisted therapy, “I would like to thank this organization, it’s a great organization. I wish that I can continue forever because it’s definitely very therapeutic.”

The organization’s mission is one Williams plans to continue to grow. “[The] program is awesome, I mean I am just such an advocate for the equine therapy and what that brings to people.”

A program that Hope & Healing at Hillenglade’s founder has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. “I love the horses and I love the people who sacrifice so much for our freedoms.”

So, we honor Hope & Healing at Hilleglade as our News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for the month of July, for its equine-assisted therapy program which has served more than 4,000 active military, veterans, first responders, and their families among others.

If you’d like to donate to the nonprofit Hope & Healing at Hilleglade, volunteer, or book an event at the property to support its mission, click here.

News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero is presented by Nashville Subaru.