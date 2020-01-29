Hometown Hero: Officer John Hughes, La Vergne PD

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – La Vergne Police Department Field Training Officer, John Hughes, is January’s News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for his dedication to the citizens he serves in La Vergne and quick action he took to save an infant’s life through the use of CPR.

In December of 2019, Officer Hughes was recognized for his heroic actions by receiving the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Officer Memorial Award for Middle Tennessee, a nomination submitted by Lt. Konrad Kaul on behalf of the La Vergne Police Department.



