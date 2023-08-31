NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Father Charles Strobel believed that everyone deserved a home. The founding director of ‘Room in the Inn‘ made it his life’s mission to house and feed the homeless.

Father Strobel passed away earlier this month at the age of 80 from Parkinson’s disease complications. Though Father Strobel is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in the Nashville community he worked so hard to help.

In honor of his life’s work, Father Charles Strobel has been posthumously named News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for August.

