NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “He was selfless, he believed that he was born to be a servant, and that’s exactly what he did,” said Stacy Campbell about her late husband, Bishop Marcus Campbell. He was the pastor at the Church at Mt. Carmel in North Nashville for the last 18 years before he passed away in July 2023. One of his passions was helping at-risk youth.

“I am out here on the streets,” shared Bishop Campell in an earlier interview. “It is a struggle and a war going on and our kids are really suffering from the lack of people caring and trying to be there. It make me want to cry because I’m like, we give it all we can for these kids, but I keep seeing more kids in trouble. It’s like am I really doing all that I can do.”

“He used to talk with our children and myself about all the violence with the youth,” recalled Stacy. “And the young adults, and people would always give lip service, but no one showed action.”

So, Bishop Campbell and his wife took action and started several community and diversion programs such as Gentleman And Not Gangsters or G.A.N.G. which works with the juvenile court system to help at-risk youth.

“Boots on the ground, we got our boys to come and help us and we were able to be successful, even if we reached one, one that was a success,” said Stacy.

But they reached many more youth over the years, as Bishop Campbell understood troubled teens.

“I’ve been to prison. I was in a gang. I done it. I messed up my scholarship at Austin Peay for football. It took my grandmother and other people to care for me enough to not give up on me and now here I am today to be able to help someone else’s child and that’s what it’s about. We got to pay it forward.”

So, one way the Bishop paid it forward was providing an outlet for gang members to give up their guns.

“Bishop Campbell got me involved in the Metro Nashville Police Department Gun Retrieval Program,” recalled Pastor Samuel Orr. “He gathered up several, not just me, several pastors over the community to get involved. Me personally in the last year and a half to two years, we have received over twenty guns. We helped saved lives. We helped save somebody from being robbed.”

Also helping Bishop Campbell to address youth violence, Clemmie Greenlee founder of Nashville Peacemakers. Greenlee admired how the Bishop also reached those who left prison feeling they had no future, recalling conversations the Bishop had with the newly released.

“I did 15 years and yes there is something for you and there’s not only Christ, but I am going to put you in a class that’s going to help you to figure out who you are,” remembered Greenlee.

“My husband is the epidemy of love,” said Stacy. “He coined the phrase I love you and there ain’t nothing you can do about it, that so many people are using now. And he actually showed that, he didn’t just say it, he showed it in every area of his life.”

“He really showed me how to put others before myself,” said Jamillynn, Bishop Cambell’s son.

That selflessness was a life lesson that came through in his father’s actions, even when least expected.

“He was a real man anything anybody needed he would give it to you. Clothes off his back literally. He’d give you shoes if you needed,” said Jamillynn. “I remember one time; I forget where we were. We were somewhere walking around, walking around in the neighborhood, somebody had, he took them straight off his feet and gave him his shoes. That was him.”

“Bishop Campbell is a Hometown Hero because he was a game changer. And he still is. His spirit is still here, his legacy is still here,” stated Greenlee.

“Bishop Campbell is a Hometown Hero because of the impact he did in Nashville as a whole,” added Pastor Orr.

“I would call him a Hometown Hero because of the effort he put into his hometown. He would put his all into it,” said Jamillynn.

“My husband always said that he wanted to die empty. He wanted to pour out everything that God had downloaded inside of him, and he did just that until his last breath,” reflected Stacy.

So, we posthumously honor Bishop Marcus Campbell as our News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for November, sponsored by Nashville Subaru for the love, compassion, and life of service he led to help anyone in need.

If you’d like to support The BMAC Ministries, Bishop Campbell’s nonprofit that will continue to support North Nashville community projects founded by Bishop Campbell and his wife, such as a Christmas toy and food giveaway call or text 615-636-0012 to learn how to donate or volunteer.