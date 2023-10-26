NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For years, Penny Waddell has paid daily visits to her 80-year-old neighbor Ms. Trudy. But one day while trying to visit, the 10-year-old said she felt like something was off when no one answered the door.

Ms. Trudy had lost consciousness in her kitchen. Penny walked into the house and found her lying on the floor covered in blood.

Penny bolted home immediately, letting her babysitter know what had happened. They called 911 and waited by Ms. Trudy’s side until an ambulance arrived.

Penny Waddell’s quick thinking helped save her neighbor’s life. News 2 is proud to name her the News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for October!

News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero is presented by Nashville Subaru.