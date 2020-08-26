Hometown Hero: Roux and Jeff LeCates

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Fourth of July celebrates our country’s independence and a favorite pass time is fireworks. On that night, Jeff LeCates had been watching fireworks elsewhere and got home around 9:30 p.m.

“All the fireworks were pretty much done, cul-de-sac was quiet.”

He started watching TV in his Franklin home with Roux, his three old Belgian Malinois. At about 10:40 p.m. Roux jumped up.

“And she went over to the front door and started barking incredibly loud, turning circles like a little furry tornado, not behavior I’d ever seen from her before She knew something was different,” said Jeff. “So, I went over and looked out the window and didn’t see anything. I opened the door and she shot out this way and around the corner and when I followed her around the corner at that point you could see the neighbor’s house was on fire. I knew she would follow me wherever I ran. So, I put her back in the house and ran over and started beating on their door. The father came out and I told him what was going on. He got the rest of the family out.”

Jeff used the family’s garden hose to fight the flames running up the garage while a family member called 911.

So how did Roux know the house was on fire?

“There was a smell in the air, and she could probably smell it through the door,” said Jeff.

In fact, the Belgian Malinois breed has a keen sense of smell, used in police work to find explosives or drugs. Researchers are even training them now to sniff out COVID-19.

“So Roux and Jeff are really heroes because they realized something was going on and they were looking out for their neighbors. We arrived on scene and found the fire in the attic space above the garage. We were able to pretty quickly pull some of the exterior soffit and framing and get some water on it from the exterior. We got the garage door up and we got into the attic space up above the garage and was able to confine the fire to that space and to put it out fairly quickly,” said Captain Tyler Crews with the Franklin Fire Department.

Roux and Jeff’s quick action not only helped slow the fire from spreading but also helped save the family, including their pets.

“So typically in residences, we won’t find smoke alarms in attic space above the garage. So, the occupants of that house won’t have that early warning that the smoke alarm affords you in the living space of the rest of the house,” said Captain Crews.”So, that’s a fire that can really grow quite a bit before it ever puts enough smoke into the living space to activate that smoke alarm and alert people who are sleeping. They really possibly have averted a huge catastrophe here.”

Ultimately, the cause of the fire was fireworks.

The family bought Roux over a basket of toys as a thank you that she loves playing with.

“They’ve expressed their gratitude many, many times and it’s like I keep telling them they gave me the bigger gift in the companionship of this dog, she’s fantastic,” said Jeff.

That’s right, the female neighbor knew Roux needed a home and Jeff was looking for a dog after his passed. The neighbor brought the two together sixteen months ago.

“You can call it karma, you can call it paying it forward, paying it back, God’s plan, however you want to categorize it, but my neighbor helped save the dog and the dog turned around and saved her.”

So, we honor Roux and Jeff LeCates as our News 2 Gives Back Hometown Heroes for the month of August presented by TriStar Health. Roux’s quick action to alert Jeff to the neighbor’s burning home which allowed him to wake the family so everyone including pets could escape, saving their lives.