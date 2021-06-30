Hometown Hero: Robin Robins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In 2012 the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took the lives of 26 people including 20 children.

“The depression and sadness I felt over that event was unbelievable.”

Robin Robins, Founder and CEO of TechnologyMarketingToolkit.com, a business coaching program was having hard time concentrating on work after watching this tragic story unfold.

“And I remember wanting to do something because when something horrible happens like that you want to do something to make it better or to make it right to kind of combat that evil. Just nothing was striking me on what I could do.”

Soon after, at The Mall at Cool Springs her daughter, two at the time, fell in love with a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Bear.

“It just hit me like a bolt of lightning that I wanted to raise a million dollars for St. Jude.”

Robin began tapping into her community of peers, CEO’s of high-tech companies and IT professionals to raise money and awareness about St. Jude and its mission of finding cures and saving children.

“We do best seller books so we would say for example, if you buy this book all the proceeds will go to St. Jude.”

She hosted special events like a meet and greet with Shark Kevin O’Leary from the ABC hit “Shark Tank”, raising more than $100,000 that night.

In May during her seminar, she’s with Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and from the TV show The Profit. She shares when she wants to reach her million-dollar goal.

Robin and Marcus each pledge $50,000 for St. Jude asking anyone who wants to help with a $5,000 donation to step onto the carpet.

Forty-five people step up and with Robin and Marcus’ donation in less than 60 seconds $325,000 is raised for St. Jude.

And Robin raised even more at the seminar bringing her total to more that $1.1 million for St Jude.

“Robin Robbins is such a hometown hero because she uses her platform to better not only Nashville, l but the world around her. Since we have come to know Robin at St. Jude she has given her everything to not only make sure she does everything she can for the kids at St. Jude but to make sure everyone she knows is participating in the mission of St. Jude. She made a pledge to raise a million dollars and she kept her promise and completed that pledge this year. And when I think about the promise I that she made to St. Jude and fulfilled it, it reminds me of our founded Danny Thomas who made a promise to help kids all around the world living with childhood cancer or other life-threatening diseases and it’s just so inspiring and has been so inspiring to watch her help people become passionate about the kids at St. Jude and become a part of something bigger than themselves.,” said Mare Rote with St. Jude.

“Of course, it feels fantastic and then you go what’s next…there’s bigger things that you can do.,” said Robin.

So, we honor Robin Robins as our News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for the month of June, presented by TriStar Health, for raising more than one-million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital benefiting the children the hospital serves. And we look forward to seeing what she does next for St. Jude.

If you’d like to help the kids at St. Jude, click here to make your donation.