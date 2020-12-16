Hometown Hero: Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When people think of Nashville Rescue Mission, they think about the amazing Thanksgiving meals mission staff and volunteers make and serve, feeding more than 800 men, women, and children daily.

But there is so much more to this Christ based non-profit.

“For over 65 years it’s been caring for the neediest people among us, the homeless and those experiencing deep poverty, caring for them with meals and shelter and recovery and doing that every single day 365 days a year, ever since 1954,” said Rev. Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO Nashville Rescue Mission.

In March when COVID hit, Nashville Rescue Mission limited volunteers, relying more on its 150 essential workers who quickly pivoted to make sure no one would be turned away. Working with Nashville city leaders the fairgrounds opened so Nashville Rescue Mission clients would have an alternative safe place to stay.

“We are the residence for over 800 men, women and children right here in Middle Tennessee and so it takes all of those workers working together to make sure the meals are served, to make sure the beds are made, to make sure that the laundry is done, to make sure everything happens so those people that come to us for help receive the help they need every single day,” said Rev. Cranfield.

Part of that help for adults is through the eight to twelve month Life Recovery Program.

“They have therapy, they have counseling, they have case management. Their life is very structured seven days a week really for those eight to twelve months. And we take them through all kinds of issues of life management, financial management, drug recovery, alcohol recovery, and so forth to get them to a place where they can leave and graduate and be successful productive citizens.in our community.”

“I came through the Women’s Life Recovery Program in 2012. I was addicted to drugs and alcohol and had made a mess of my life and my three daughter’s lives. I was totally at the bottom and had lost everything that I had, everything. I went through the program, graduated, and I did the transitional housing. I later started working for the Nashville Rescue Mission and eight-and-a-half years later I am the Gateway Coordinator for the Nashville Rescue Mission Women’s Life Recovery Program. So, I have a front row seat to help other women and watch other women so through the program that are exactly like me. So, I get to give back what the Nashville Rescue Mission helped me get back and that’s life. There’s nothing more rewarding than that. I also have another big reason to be thankful for the Nashville Rescue Mission. My oldest daughter Chelsea went through the Life Recovery Program in 2017. She graduated. She is a full-time mom and has a full-time job that she absolutely loves. I cannot thank the Nashville Rescue Mission for helping save my life and helping save my daughter’s life and many others,” said Sonia Mainor, Life Recovery Program Gateway Coordinator.

“The Nashville Rescue Mission is certainly a Hometown Hero because of the hope that they provide so many in need, from the hot meals they provide, to shelter to the counseling they just have so much that they can offer to those who are struggling to those who need it and we know that as we walk through COVID-19 there is so many in need. And Kroger has been proud to partner with them for many years and we support them in a number of ways. We support them through cash contributions, we support them through food donations, uh just last year we were able to be part of their 65th anniversary by contributing a new box truck that helped them go around and rescue food at all the wonderful places that donate food to the Mission so we just truly believe in the hope the provide and just great to see them recognized as a Hometown Hero,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger Community Relations Manager Greater Nashville Area.

So, we honor Nashville Rescue Mission as our News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for the month of December presented by Tristar Health for helping the hungry, homeless and hurting by restoring them through faith based programs and services.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to Nashville Rescue Mission or help place people in jobs who have graduated from the Life Recovery Program click here.