Family and psychiatric nurse practitioner Mahogany Anthony is seeing patients not only in her clinic setting at non-profit Neighborhood Health near downtown Nashville but outside in east Nashville.

She’s part of the Neighborhood Health Street Medicine team, treating the homeless where they are or where they live.

“We go anywhere from churches, to under bridges to into the woods. I will tell you I’ve been a nurse for 21 years and a nurse practitioner for ten and I absolutely love this position,” said Mahogany.

The Street Medicine Team is armed with certain medications and treatments, as they understand the need for medical care is great among the homeless.

“So, in the homeless population, they face more barriers than we do on a daily basis. A lot of times there’s mental health issues involved that are untreated,” said Mahogany. “If your mental health is not in check and in control, then you can’t fathom them taking care of the physical aspects of it.”

That’s why Mahogany and Street Medicine Teams, which include nurse practitioners or physicians – nurses, plus patient coordinators are out Monday through Thursday weekly. Rain sleet or snow doesn’t slow efforts to visit different locations throughout Davidson County, building trust with patients.

“So that they know that we will be there, what time we will be there that we truly are there to care for them and not to judge them,” said Mahogany.

Edward Daughtry met Mahogany as he was dealing with liver problems and more.

“I couldn’t eat, and my blood pressure was all out of whack,” said Edward.

Now three weeks later after being treated with medication, Edward is doing much better.

“My blood pressure is sound, and I just feel wonderful.”

And he feels comfortable seeking additional testing and treatment at Neighborhood Health. It’s one of the Street Medicine Team’s goals. The clinic provides medical, dental, and mental health care, among other services. Plus referrals to other agencies as consistency in care is key.

“Our team also has meetings, weekly so we’re able to discuss any questions, concerns, or follow up on any individuals that may need that,’ said Mahogany.

Cynthia Rankins appreciates what Mahogany and the street team provide.

“Before seeing her, I wasn’t on my medication in proper ways, so I stayed down and depressed a lot but after seeing her she’s built my hope with confidence up because I am on my medication now, so I feel much better about myself, and I appreciate everything she does now not only for me but for other people as well. Mahogany is a hero because she cares about other people, and she has a good heart so she’s a hero to me.”

“To me, Mahogany is a hero because they are here to help me to do better,” said Edward.

“This position and the mission and values of Neighborhood Health feed to my core. Every day when I wake up, I know that I am going to go out there and I am going to make a difference,” said Mahogany.

So, we honor Mahogany Anthony as our News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for the month of March, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University for helping provide medical care to the homeless where they are or live, eliminating barriers to lifesaving care.

If you’d like to help Neighborhood Health visit neighborhoodhealthtn.org, as this non-profit provides food and clothing to those in need, outside of health, dental, and mental health care.