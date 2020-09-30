Hometown Hero: Lon Osmon

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a hot July day when retired Columbia firefighter Lon Osmon was out picking vegetables with wife. Two doors down at Joann Cedillo’s pool, kids celebrating a birthday party attended by 3-year-old Aunyx who had just come out of the water with his mom to eat lunch.

“I decided I’m going to take his life vest off, I mean it’s not very far of a distance. He was right beside me and I actually told him sit down and eat and just in the blink of an eye like, it happened,” said Natalie McCabe, Aunyx’s mother.

“When he came out of the pool he wasn’t breathing and his lips were blue and I was petrified,” said Joann Cedillo.

“As I put the vegetables inside the house my wife was standing there pointing go, go, go, so I come down, I’d seen all the kids up there but I seen one of the kids hitting Aunyx in the back so I take off and come down these stairs,” said Lon Osmon.

“It was just like terror and shock for me,” said Natalie.

Lon said when he got to Aunyx, he was on the deck lifeless and not breathing. He started to perform CPR on the young boy.

“When I put air in him the first time it wouldn’t go and he had a lot of water and stuff come out.”

Lon said the only thing he could think was “not on my watch.” After three rounds of CPR, Aunyx came back around and was alive and breathing.

Aunyx was rushed via LifeFlight to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where he was released the next day in good health.

“I know I had the training and I know what’s in the back of my head but it’s like God just directed my whole every step from step to finish,” said Lon.

“Lon is a hero because he saved my son’s life he did, he saved him. I still can’t believe he just jumped those fences and was here like that. It’s crazy, it’s a miracle. He’s heaven sent,” said Natalie.

So we honor retired Columbia Firefighter Lon Osmon as our News 2 gives Back Hometown Hero for the month of September for performing CPR on a three-year-old Aunyx who nearly drowned, saving his life.