GRANVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back’s Hometown Hero for the month of July is co-owner of Wildwood Resort & Marina in Granville Kevin Jones.

Kevin was honored this month for his quick action to save Frank Piacine from drowning in Cordell Hull Lake. He also implemented additional safety measures for patrons at the resort.

