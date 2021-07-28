Hometown Hero: Cristal Berggren

“She didn’t believe in the recognition of things. If you did a good deed and you took a picture while you did it, you canceled that out.”

That’s why you’ll never find photos of retired teacher and business owner Cristal Berggren doing all the good deeds she did for the people of Clarksville.

“I don’t know how she found the time to do all the things that she did for our community. I don’t have any way of measuring that. She was just everywhere all the time helping,” said Denise Skidmore.

Cristal lost her life in a boating accident in May but her legacy of giving back is cherished in the hearts of those who cherish her.

“Almost everything she did came from wanting to help kids. One of her first things that she started to do was to pay for kids lunches kind of on the down-low, you know, she would know somebody was hungry and she would just pay for their lunch,” said David Berggren.

Cristal went from feeding one student at a time to feeding up to forty students over weekends weekly — benefiting a program called fuel for kids. Cristal with help from her daughters and husband purchased and packed food for students for years.

“She was her own little fuel cell doing her own thing and doing a great job at it,” said Skidmore.

During Cristal’s time at Leadership Clarksville, she and others wanted to revitalize an area called the Crossland Corridor. Cristal helped spearhead a plan to get that job started through a community mural.

“And they actually had kids from Clarksville Montgomery County School System come out here and they were out here painting, but it could not have happened, there was no money in the school budget to do that, so Cristal, amongst others, graciously gave of their own resources to make this happen,” said Richard Holladay.

Cristal also graciously gave of her time as an owner of Furniture Connection and Ashley HomeStore. She loved giving back by mentoring entrepreneurs.

“She would guide them through what is the correct line of business, what are business ethics, she was, she was just amazing,” said Skidmore.

She also loved helping her employees by providing home-cooked meals for staff at the warehouse and surprising them with gifts.

“She’d buy a stroller, she’d buy a crib or um, you know, maybe she’d buy somebody some shoes or provide something that they needed,” said David Berggren.

And Cristal’s family continues to learn about ways she helped others that they knew nothing about.

“And I’m really proud of the things that I have found out and there’s so many of them,” said Danielle Berggren.

“Cristal is my hometown hero because she was almost angelic in her giving,” said Skidmore.

Cristal’s family says they’ll continue giving in honor of Cristal by funding her community projects including one she did not finalize, scholarship money for those pursuing a teaching degree.

“I will honor her memory and do those things forever,” said David Berggren.

So, we posthumously honor Cristal Berggren as our News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero for the month of July, presented by TriStar Health, for her compassion, dedication, and generosity in helping children and people in need in the Clarksville community.