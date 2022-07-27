COLUMBIA, Tenn.–News 2 is honoring this month’s Hometown Hero, Cody Hill, a Columbia Fire & Rescue EMT, and Jamie Ronan, an EMS at Maury Regional Medical Center who helped save a baby born 15 weeks premature.

Hill responded to the 911 call and helped Kitana Garrett with her lifeless newborn. Once EMS arrived, Ronan immediately helped perform CPR and monitor Zy’myla’s heart rate. After failed attempted to get the baby to respond, emergency crews sent her to a hospital NICU center.

Crews worked diligently to save the newborn and were thankfully successful! Garrett decided to thank Ronan and Hill by naming them Zy’myla Camilla Miracle Garrett’s god parents. The newborn, now 8 months old, is health and happy thanks to the first responders hard work to save her life.

