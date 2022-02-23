A fire erupted at the Sims’ Clarksville home right before Christmas last year.

“Anything that wasn’t touched by fire it was touched by smoke. There’s really like nothing left,” said Kimberly Sims.

Kimberly and her husband weren’t home when the fire started

“We were at my parents’ house, they live right down the street. We were letting their dogs out.”

They normally take the kids, but it was raining, and one child was sick. Eleven-year-old Brody knows CPR and what to do in an emergency.

They were only to be gone ten minutes.

“I was sitting on the couch watching my phone and then my two sisters were playing in their room. Paisley walked out of her room, and she went in the kitchen, and she screamed fire, and then she ran out of the house. My big sister came out of her room, and she looked and then she started to cry. The counters were full of fire and the stove and then all you could see was the microwave starting to melt,” said Brody Sims.

“He yelled everyone needs to get out of the house and went and into my bedroom which is in the back of the house and yelled for the six-year-old to get out of the house cause he was sleeping as he wasn’t feeling good, so he got him out of the house,” said his mother Kimberly.

The only one left inside was Brody’s two-year brother.

“I told him to get out and I felt myself getting weak, so I had to grab him by the arm and the leg to get him out of the house,” said Brody.

Brody’s sister Paisley called 911 first, then mom.

“She was just like mom there’s a fire, I’m like what do you mean there’s a fire? We saw the fire truck leave the fire station which is right by my parents’ house.”

Back at the house, Brody make sure his siblings stayed outside, then went back in to try and save his burning home.

“That was 11 years of our lives in that house,” said Brody. “I ran and grabbed a cup off the fireplace and tried to put it out by the flames were too big.”

The fire department arrived and quickly extinguished the flames. Brody’s heroic efforts were honored by the Clarksville Fire Department as Brody and his siblings got a special ride to Brody’s school.

“We wanted to recognize him and them all for what they did,” said Clarksville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery, Jr.

Brody loved the experience the fire department gave him and his siblings.

“It was super fun because they gave us gifts and took us for a spin around the neighborhood.”

Clarksville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery called Brody a hero for his efforts.

“Well, Brody is a hero because he took action. He basically acted on those things we try to teach at an early age in our public education and fire prevention program. He saw a potentially dangerous situation and he was brave and stepped up to the plate in that situation.”

Fire safety has also been a priority with the Sims family. They even visited the same station years ago that responded to their house fire. This was to reinforce their family’s fire safety plan.

“We’ve always taught our children if there is a fire the first thing you do is get everyone out of the house and make sure everybody is safe, and call 911 as soon as you get out of the house and then just wait for help,” said Kimberly.

After this fire, there was one additional lesson for Brody to learn.

“We did have a talk with him that next time don’t go back inside to see if you can put out the fire.”

And a lesson Clarksville Fire Chief Montgomery says every parent should teach their children.

“Make sure that your children know how to call 911 and know their address and it speeds up that process, helps us to get there a lot faster.”

So, we honor Brody Sims as our News 2 Gives Back Hometown hero for the month of February, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University for helping to get his siblings out from their burning home, saving lives.

If you’d like information on how to create a home fire safety plan, click here. You can also learn about the state’s program which provides free smoke detectors and installation.