Hometown Hero: American Red Cross

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Powerful tornadoes cut a destructive path through Middle Tennessee in March of 2020 damaging or obliterating homes, displacing residents.

“There will always be chaos in disaster, but the Red Cross organizes it so that recovery can begin,” said Joel Sullivan, American Red Cross Regional Chief Executive Office.

The American Red Cross Nashville Area Chapter staff and volunteers quickly mobilized to help those impacted from Nashville to Cookeville, plus set up respite shelters in Davidson and Wilson Counties where people could come for help.

“Each individual during a disaster has different needs. And our goal, we open cases on these individuals is to ensure that we meet their needs. Those needs could be shelter where we put people up in hotel rooms due to not wanting to do congregate sheltering during COVID. It might be mental health or help where we need to help them work through some issues, get their medications or their glasses that were lost during the tornado, but most importantly, it’s to make sure that, that their needs are met, their immediate needs are met,” said Sullivan.

The Red Cross also mobilized Christmas Day to set up a respite shelter right after the Downtown Nashville bombing to help those in need.

Ninety percent of Red Cross staff are trained volunteers who are not only deploy locally when disasters occur, but across the country to help people whose lives have been devastated by hurricanes, floods to wildfires

“Every two seconds somebody needs blood or a blood product,” said Sullivan.

The Red Cross helps in this way too, saving lives by collecting and processing blood, platelets, and plasma so hospitals stay supplied. Now during the pandemic, plasma with coronavirus antibodies is a critical component of COVID treatment.

“It’s amazing to see how well they respond to that treatment. I’ve had friends call and say that, that they would, they are certain they would have lost their loved ones had they not received convalescent COVID plasma. So, I am very appreciative to those volunteer donors who have come and given their plasma to help save the lives of others.”

Other ways the Red Cross changes lives ranges from immediate help for those whose homes are damaged or destroyed by a fire, as the Red Cross helps people find a new place to stay and provides essentials like clothing, to lifesaving CPR, AED and first aid training, and so much more.

“The American Red Cross is a hero because any time disaster strikes in Middle Tennessee they are the first to respond to support our neighbors in need. At Nissan we are deeply committed to the

communities where our employees live and work and we know that the Red Cross is too, and it’s a shared mission to support our neighbors in need,” said Parul Bajaj, Nissan Senior Manager of Philanthropy.

“Dollar General loves the American Red Cross and is so proud to partner with our local chapter here and thinks they’re truly hometown heroes because during those moments when mother nature strikes, you’ve been devastated by a natural disaster, your loved one’s in the hospital, and you need some blood services, during those most trying times on your heart, they’re there. They lean in, they offer help, they offer support, their amazing leadership team, their volunteers rolling up their sleeves and they just help our community heal and have a better tomorrow,” said Denine Torr, Senior Director of Community Initiatives at Dollar General.

“The American Red Cross is a hero because they step in for those who experience loss and offer them necessities and other critical resources to allow them to begin their journey to recovery. When the American Red Cross steps in, they help alleviate the devastation of a loss that victims may feel after whatever tragedy they have just experienced. And because of this the Nashville Fire Department wholeheartedly endorses the American Red Cross as a hero,” said Kendra Loney, Metro Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer.

“You know it’s always comforting to know that when disaster strikes the Red Cross will be there.”

So we honor the American Red Cross Nashville Area Chapter as our Hometown Hero for the month of February, presented by TriStar Health, for preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies through the power of volunteers and generosity of donors.

