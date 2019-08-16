Fundraiser for slain TDOC employee Debra Johnson  

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Please join News 2 in helping the family of Debra Johnson, the TDOC worker who was killed by an escaped inmate earlier this month.

On Monday, volunteers will be on-hand at 15th Avenue Baptist Church, where Johnson was a long-time member.

Donations will be collected at the church, located at 1203 Ninth Avenue North, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All money raised will be given to the Debra Johnson account at Regions Bank to assist with family expenses.

If you can’t make it to the church, you can also drop off a check at any Middle Tennessee Regions Bank. Checks should be made out to the Family of Debra Porter Johnson.

Checks can also be made payable to Tennessee Correctional Executives Association and mailed to:

Mr. John Fisher, Correctional Administrator, TDOC

P.O. Box 90143

Nashville, Tennessee 37209

All money received will be given to Johnson’s family.