ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Responding to a tragedy on the water takes a lot of highly skilled emergency personnel. In September, several local and state agencies teamed up for a multi-day search in Cheatham County for a father and stepson killed in a jet ski accident.

First responders on the ground, air, and water teamed up for the recovery effort on Cheatham Lake near the Cheatham Dam.

To thank them for their efforts, the News 2 Gives Back team dropped off lunch in Ashland City on Wednesday. While there, Marcus Bagwell spoke with Lt. Chris Gilmore from Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. Brad Bagwell from TWRA.

