SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bedford County is known worldwide for the annual RC Cola—MoonPie Festival. But during this year’s event back in June, motorcycles busted through barricades in Bell Buckle, striking a runner during the race.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office worked around the clock to track down and arrest the suspects.

To say thank you for the hard work, the News 2 Gives Back team took lunch to deputies and detectives at the sheriff’s office where Davis Nolan got a chance to speak with Sheriff Austin Swing about the department’s work in the case.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Nashville Subaru in partnership with the Nashville Predators.