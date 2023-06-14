NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responds to a lot of high-profile incidents. One of those included the Covenant School shooting on March 27.

Agents and investigators are still helping Metro police with vital gun tracking and background information regarding the mass shooting.

To say thanks for their work, the News 2 Gives Back team dropped off lunch at the ATF office in Franklin.

While there, Marcus Bagwell got a chance to speak with ATF Nashville Field Division’s Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson about the bureau’s role in responding to the Covenant School tragedy.

