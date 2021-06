LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Canine cops are this week’s special guests for News 2 Gives Back.

Our team headed to Lebanon to visit with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office canines and their handlers.

We delivered a delicious lunch from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for the officers and threw in some doggie treats for Gabbie and Bosco.

