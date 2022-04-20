WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A growing county means more demand for life-saving services.

Williamson County has expanded its emergency medical services recently and Williamson medical center just opened a new Brentwood station, making a total of 12.

The new addition included a new ambulance and more staff. The News 2 gives back team stopped by this week to say thank you and drop off lunch.

EMS Director Mike Wallace spoke with Silvia Castaneda for our News 2 Gives Back interview this week.

Click here to watch.