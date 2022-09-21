FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)–The Williamson Fire and Rescue and Williamson County Rescue Squad are this week’s News 2 Gives Back spotlight presented by Trevecca Nazarene University. News 2 honors the volunteer fire departments for their response to a large fire at a historic mansion recently.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of water supply to be able to make it a quick knock down. But thanks to the help of Franklin Fire Department for coming in and helping and teamwork from Williamson Fire and Rescue and the Williamson County Rescue Squad. They were able to put together a good plan, get the fire knocked down and saved about 30-45% of the house,” Fire Department Coordinator Jay Bonson told News 2.

