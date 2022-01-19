WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s News 2 Gives Back segment highlights the volunteer effort of the White House Community Volunteer Fire Department.



35 members give their time and talent to help serve the community with fires and medical emergencies. The dept helps with calls from three stations in both Sumner and Robertson counties.



We stopped by the fire hall in White House to say thank you and drop off lunch to the men and women.



PIO Tara Parker talked with our Davis Nolan in a zoom interview.