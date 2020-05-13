2 Gives Back: WeGo Public Transit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s Public Transit buses keep on rolling during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Mile after mile, bus drivers have proven they are essential workers, making sure Davidson County residents get to their destinations.

News 2 Gives Back headed to the central bus garage to say thanks to employees.

We obeyed social distancing measures while dropping off a hot lunch from Shoney’s.

Public Information Officer Amanda Clelland from WeGo spoke with us via FaceTime.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

The full interview can be seen below: