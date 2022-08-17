WAVERLY, Tenn.– News 2 stops by to see how the progress is going in Waverly, nearly one year since devastating floods destroyed homes and businesses throughout Humphreys and surrounding counties.

Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell is joined by Chief Gillespie and Sheriff Davis to talk about the past year as the county focuses on rebuilding the area after major flooding last fall that caused destruction and fatalities. Gillespie and Davis also discuss what it will look like for students who are returning to school while education buildings continue to be restored.

