2 Gives Back: Wartrace Volunteer Fire Department

WARTRACE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 went to Bedford County to take the Wartrace Volunteer Fire Department lunch as a “thank you” for all of their hard work.

Mayor Vickie Smith told News 2 there are several exciting things in the works for the town, including a gym renovation and a new dog park.

“We’re excited about that,” she said. “We have grown in the past couple of years; we have several festivals here, and we are excited about that.”

Chief Adam Smith also took the time to speak about the need for volunteer firefighters.

“The nation’s fire services are primarily 70 percent volunteer. With newer generations having to work part-time jobs and second jobs on top of their normal jobs, we’re seeing a decline in actual volunteers. I highly suggest if you are looking to give something back to your community to reach out to your local volunteer fire department,” he explained.

Chief Smith also said to volunteer with the Wartrace Volunteer Fire Department, you must undergo 64 hours of basic training.

“For the younger generations, it’s a great opportunity to begin the process if you want to become a full-time career firefighter,” he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call, 931-389-6680.

All firefighters with the department are volunteers.