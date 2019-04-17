2 Gives Back: Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Special Ops & EMS

The 2 Gives Back initiative made a stop in Rutherford County today to say a special thanks to the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Special Operations and EMS.

Each week, News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs to deliver lunch and give back to the men and women who make our communities safer.

Lisa Sloan, the Special Ops public information officer, reminded everyone that this is the primary season for severe weather and flooding.

Sloan spoke with News 2’s Brie Thiele about safety and alert notifications and preparedness.

To see the full interview with Lisa Sloan, just watch the video below: