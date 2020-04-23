Breaking News
TDH reports 170 deaths, 8,266 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
2 Gives Back: United States Postal Service

2 Gives Back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back honored another group of heroes working hard during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This Wednesday, Gives Back headed to Jere Baxter Post Office in East Nashville.

The men and women of the postal service have not missed a beat at the office or on their routes.

We obeyed social distancing measures and dropped off a delicious, hot lunch courtesy of Shoney’s.

Susan Wright from the USPS Communications team spoke with us via Facetime.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative. 

