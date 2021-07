NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency handles a lot of calls for emergencies.

In May, crews were the first on the scene of a fatal plane crash at Percy Priest Lake.

The News 2 Gives Back crew headed to South Nashville to say thank you for their quick response. We delivered delicious lunches from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.