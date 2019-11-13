2 Gives Back: Tullahoma Police Department

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 went to Coffee County to take the Tullahoma Police Department lunch as a “thank you” for their hard work.

The city recently welcomed Jason Williams as their police chief.

“I was very fortunate to get chosen for this position a few months ago,” Chief Williams said. “It’s been amazing. The men and women here have been fantastic, and the community has been awesome and welcoming as well.”

He added, “We still have a lot of the amenities that the bigger cities have but still have the charming and cohesiveness that small communities provide.”

With the holidays just around the corner, Chief Williams said it’s always a good reminder to warn people to be alert and careful.

“You can never be too careful. You know, obviously, when you’re out shopping you need to pay attention to your surroundings. If you’re going to leave any valuables in the vehicle, make sure they’re hidden, and your vehicle is locked up. I know a lot of people if you’re like me, you do a lot of shopping online. If you know you’re going to be away from home and something is going to be delivered it’s always a good idea to take some precautions and have someone there to get that package for you, or maybe set an alternative delivery time so you know someone’s going to be around.”