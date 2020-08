NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, 2 Gives Back headed to Hermitage where we honored workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

This week, we stopped at TriStar Summit Medical Center.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered a Shoney’s meal to the doctors and nurses.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly 2 Gives Back initiative.

Dr. Kevin Hamilton, Chief Medical Officer, talked to us about being on the front lines of the pandemic.