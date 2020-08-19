2 Gives Back: TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Wednesday and that means its time for another News 2 Gives Back.

This week, we continued to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. We stopped by TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center in Sumner County.

The ICU Unit treated a lot of the residents from a Gallatin nursing home after the coronavirus outbreak.

TO give back and say thank you, we delivered a Shoney’s meal to Doctors and nurses.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

CEO Regina Bartlett talked to us about being on the front lines of the pandemic and the continuing treatment and precautions.