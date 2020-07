NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Healthcare workers have been called heroes during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The TriStar Cenntenial Medical Center ICU and ER departments have been on the frontlines of the virus, They took a few minutes out of their busy day to host our News 2 Gives Back team.

To give back and say thank you for all of their countless hours, we served staff a grab and go boxed lunch from Shoney’s.

News 2 is proud to sponsor TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.