2 Gives Back: TriStar Ashland City Medical Center

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many are calling the survival of a 9-year-old Cheatham County boy in November nothing short of a miracle.

First responders worked for days in the woods to find Jordan Gorman, who battled frigid temps, rough terrain, and little to no food.

EMS rushed the boy to the TriStar Ashland City Emergency Room for immediate medical care. Doctors and nurses monitored the boy to make sure there were no lasting effects.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered a COVID friendly lunch from Shoney’s.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

Dr. Kakac talked to us virtually about the action of the ER Department.