NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dispatchers are the unsung heroes in many emergencies including snowstorms.



Minutes can matter and winter weather can keep police very busy on Middle Tennessee highways.



For this week’s News 2 Gives Back spotlight, we headed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatch center in Nashville with lunch and to say thanks to the dispatchers who make sure troopers get to stranded drivers quickly and safely during snowy and icy conditions.

News 2’s Mary Mays spoke with dispatchers about the job they do and how you can join them!

Click here to view jobs at THP