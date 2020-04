SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back is honoring those on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This week, we headed to Smyrna, the central site for the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Medical Response.

We delivered a hot lunch provided by Shoney’s to the soldiers and airmen serving the Volunteer State.

Major Cale Queen spoke with us via FaceTime about the duties performed by med techs.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives back initiative.