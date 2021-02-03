2 Gives Back: Tennessee Highway Patrol

Tennessee Highway Patrol, THP Generic_42345

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first real break in the case of the Christmas Day Nashville bombing came thanks to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

As News 2 reported last month, state investigators through a very precise process, were able to uncover the VIN of the burned-out RV and trace it to the bombing suspect.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered COVID friendly Shoney’s meals while practicing social distancing.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

Major Roy Brown with THP talked to us virtually about the Criminal Investigation Division.

