2 Gives Back: Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatch

News 2 Gives back was in south Nashville today to deliver lunch to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatch Center to say ‘thank you’ for all the hard work they put in.

Each week News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to the men and women that make our communities safer.

Brie Thiele spoke to Caiti Medling, the supervisor of the communications center about the job dispatchers do and some things you should keep in mind if you ever have to call them.

There are four centers across the state like the one in Nashville. The one in Nashville dispatches for the Nashville and Lewisburg districts of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The dispatchers will send troopers to disabled vehicles, car crashes, manhunts, and even active crime scenes.

If you ever need the THP when you’re on a state highway you can call *THP to speak to a dispatcher.

Medling said the dispatcher’s first question is always about where the caller is calling from. “If they don’t know where they are, we don’t know where they are either,“ she said.

Medling also said she was very proud of the work her team does. Even though there are only about six dispatchers work at one time, they all are there to make sure the troopers and the motorists are safe on the road.

