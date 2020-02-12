2 Gives Back: Tennessee Highway Patrol CIRT team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 gives back stopped by Tennessee Highway Parol’s training center Wednesday in Nashville.

We took a delicious lunch provided by Shoney’s to the CIRT team. The Critical Incident Response Team is highly specialized in crashes and crime scene investigations.

THP assists many law enforcement agencies across the state in various roles. The CIRT team has even traveled to other states to help federal agencies investigate crashes.

