Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  2
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools Rutherford County Schools

2 Gives Back: Tennessee Highway Patrol CIRT team

2 Gives Back

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 gives back stopped by Tennessee Highway Parol’s training center Wednesday in Nashville.

We took a delicious lunch provided by Shoney’s to the CIRT team.  The Critical Incident Response Team is highly specialized in crashes and crime scene investigations.   

THP assists many law enforcement agencies across the state in various roles. The CIRT team has even traveled to other states to help federal agencies investigate crashes.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 gives back initiative. 

Join us every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. on Facebook Live as we visit area first responders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar